Windsor police out full force for St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Windsor on March 17, 2016. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 11:04AM EDT
Windsor police will be out in full force Friday night as a sea of green floods watering holes.
St. Patrick's Day revelers are, as always, expected to celebrate the Irish holiday.
Since the day falls on a Friday, police are anticipating it will be busier than usual.
Const. Andrew Drouillard says they want everyone to have a good time while being responsible.
“If you are going to drink alcohol, arrange for a ride to take a cab or have a designated driver,” says Drouillard. “Just make that plan so you're less likely to make a bad call and drive while impaired.”
People who see someone impaired and attempting to get behind the wheel of a vehicle is also encouraged to call police.
