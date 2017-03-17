

CTV Windsor





Windsor police will be out in full force Friday night as a sea of green floods watering holes.

St. Patrick's Day revelers are, as always, expected to celebrate the Irish holiday.

Since the day falls on a Friday, police are anticipating it will be busier than usual.

Const. Andrew Drouillard says they want everyone to have a good time while being responsible.

“If you are going to drink alcohol, arrange for a ride to take a cab or have a designated driver,” says Drouillard. “Just make that plan so you're less likely to make a bad call and drive while impaired.”

People who see someone impaired and attempting to get behind the wheel of a vehicle is also encouraged to call police.