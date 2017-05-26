Featured
Windsor police officer gets Order of Merit
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 3:42PM EDT
One of Windsor's finest was bestowed with an honour in Ottawa Thursday.
Windsor police Staff Sergeant Maureen Victoria Rudall received the Order of Merit of the Police Forces from Governor General David Johnston.
The order of merit was created in 2000, to recognize conspicuous merit and exceptional service by members and employees of Canadian police services.
