Windsor police officer facing assault charges
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 2:47PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 3:46PM EST
Windsor Police say they are charging a member of the service following an internal investigation.
A constable who has servered for 29 years was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of assault.
The charges stem from two on duty incidents which are alleged to have occurred on November 25, 2016 and February 15, 2017.
Constable John Jubinville, has been suspended from duty and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, 200 Chatham Street East, on March 29, 2017.
