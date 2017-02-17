

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police say they are charging a member of the service following an internal investigation.

A constable who has servered for 29 years was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of assault.

The charges stem from two on duty incidents which are alleged to have occurred on November 25, 2016 and February 15, 2017.

Constable John Jubinville, has been suspended from duty and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, 200 Chatham Street East, on March 29, 2017.