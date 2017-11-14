

CTV Windsor





Windsor police officers have been found not responsible for a 19-year-old man’s injuries following an interaction with police, according to the Special Investigations Unit.

SIU Director Tony Loparco has ended an investigation into an interaction that occurred in September between the man and Windsor officers.

In the early hours of Sept.10, officers initiated a traffic stop on Beals Street, near Woodland Avenue, as a person of interest (the 19-year-old man) was believed to be in the vehicle.

The man eventually exited the vehicle.

In the course of arresting the man, there was an interaction between him and a police officer.

Police say the man sustained an injury to his face, but refused medical treatment. He was arrested and charged with several offences.

“The evidence shows the man did not sustain a serious injury,” says Loparco. “As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.