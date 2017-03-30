

Windsor police were called to a Mac’s Convenience Store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers met the store clerk who confirmed a man had approached the front counter and stated he had a gun and demanded money.

The man then went behind the counter removed a quantity of money from the cash register and fled on foot.

The clerk said he never saw a firearm during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet ten inches tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a black nylon jacket with light brown sleeves and hood with grey jogging pants and white running shoes.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com