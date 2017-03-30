Featured
Windsor police look for suspect following convenience store robbery
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a store on Seminole Street in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 10:29AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 30, 2017 12:51PM EDT
Windsor police were called to a Mac’s Convenience Store in the 4600 block of Seminole Street around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officers met the store clerk who confirmed a man had approached the front counter and stated he had a gun and demanded money.
The man then went behind the counter removed a quantity of money from the cash register and fled on foot.
The clerk said he never saw a firearm during the incident.
The suspect is described as a white man, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet ten inches tall with a slim build.
He was wearing a black nylon jacket with light brown sleeves and hood with grey jogging pants and white running shoes.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
