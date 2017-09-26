

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have launched an online sexual assault reporting system with hopes of getting more victims to reach out.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge says 90 per cent of sexual assaults go unreported to police. They hope this tool will change that.

Police say using the online system allows you to submit a report immediately.

Online report filing is recommended under these circumstances:

-It is not an emergency.

-There is no evidence that may be lost such as DNA (blood, semen, saliva, etc). Evidence is not required to report a sexual assault.

-You have a private email address that the suspect does not have access to.

Police say you should not file an online report if any of the following is true:

-You are in danger - call 911.

-The offence has just happened or the suspect is nearby.

-This is related to any form of personal violence including domestic assault where you are injured or require medical attention.

-Your email is not secure or is shared.

-If you answered yes to any of these points, please call Windsor Police Dispatch at 519-258-6111 to speak to a police dispatcher, or attend WPS headquarters in person to have an officer take your report. In any emergency please dial 911.

In order to file an online report, police require the report to be filed by the victim, parent/guardian or support person of the victim. You must have a valid e-mail address. You must be 16 years old or older at the time of reporting.

If you have any questions please look at our Sexual Assault Online Police Report Frequently Asked Questions.

Police say all cases filed using the online police reporting system will be reviewed within seven days. Once your report has been processed, you will receive an official police report number by e-mail.

Officers say filing a false police report is a crime.