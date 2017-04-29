Featured
Windsor police investigating Tecumseh Road East murder
Windsor police cruiser
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 11:49AM EDT
There's few details at this time but Windsor police have confirmed to CTV News that they are investigating a homicide on Tecumseh Road East.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Tecumseh Rd. just before 4 a.m. Saturday for an injured person on the sidewalk.
The man was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.
The investigation remains in its early stages.
