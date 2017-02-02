

Windsor police are investigating a pair of break-and-enters that occurred to a business in the 2700 block of Howard Ave.

Overnight on Jan. 23, and again on Jan. 27, police say the same man entered the business and stole supplies.

Contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 if you have any information.