Featured
Windsor police investigating pair of break-ins
Windsor break-and-enter suspect
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 6:11PM EST
Windsor police are investigating a pair of break-and-enters that occurred to a business in the 2700 block of Howard Ave.
Overnight on Jan. 23, and again on Jan. 27, police say the same man entered the business and stole supplies.
Contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 if you have any information.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor police investigating pair of break-ins
- Four Windsor-Essex restaurants on list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada
- Trudeau says all of Canada shaken by 'brutal and hateful' attack
- Wyandotte Street reopens at Drouillard after crash
- Wiarton Willie doesn't see his shadow, calls for early spring