Windsor police investigating Curry Ave. stabbing
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 2:52PM EDT
Windsor police continue to investigate a stabbing on Curry Ave. in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Officers were called to the 1400-block of Curry Ave. near Cabana Rd. W around 3am on Saturday to respond to a call of a stabbing.
Police say a male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A Windsor man has been arrested.
Further details are expected from police as the investigation unfolds.