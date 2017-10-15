

Windsor police continue to investigate a stabbing on Curry Ave. in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1400-block of Curry Ave. near Cabana Rd. W around 3am on Saturday to respond to a call of a stabbing.

Police say a male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A Windsor man has been arrested.

Further details are expected from police as the investigation unfolds.