Featured
Windsor Police investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a male victim
Windsor Police were called to a hotel on Dougall Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2017 for a report of a male victim with a stab wound. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 11:47AM EDT
Windsor Police are on the scene of a stabbing.
Police were called to a hotel at 2955 Dougall Avenue early Saturday morning, where a male victim had suffered a stab wound.
He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The major crimes unit is investigating.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.