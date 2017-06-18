Featured
Windsor police investigate single-vehicle rollover
Windsor police investigate a vehicle rollover on Prince Road on June 18, 2017. (Photo courtesy Laura Paossi)
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017 12:53PM EDT
Windsor police are investigating a vehicle rollover in the city's west end.
Police report a single-vehicle crash earlier Sunday morning on Prince Road near Mulford Court. It ended up on a nearby park trail.
The suspect fled the scene.
He later identified himself to police and is now facing a charge of leaving the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service.
