Windsor Police investigate missing firearms and ammunition after a break and enter
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 3:06PM EST
Police say a number of handguns and ammunition was stolen from an apartment.
Officers attended the residence in 900 block of St. Luke Road after 10:00 on Tuesday evening.
Investigators say there were signs of forced entry.
Police Constable, Andrew Drouillard says there’s always a concern to public safety when firearms are missing.
He’s appealing to anyone with informationto contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .
