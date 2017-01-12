

Police say a number of handguns and ammunition was stolen from an apartment.

Officers attended the residence in 900 block of St. Luke Road after 10:00 on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say there were signs of forced entry.

Police Constable, Andrew Drouillard says there’s always a concern to public safety when firearms are missing.

He’s appealing to anyone with informationto contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com .