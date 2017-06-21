

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch has started an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

Officers responded to a call on Monday after a woman reported earlier in the day, she had attended a denture clinic in the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

During the office visit, police say an adult male employee allegedly touched the woman inappropriately.

Officers located and arrested the male suspect without incident.

Mario Mouamer of Windsor is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be a potential for other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com