

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit is probing the circumstances around the injury of a 28-year-old man in Windsor.

The SIU says Windsor police attended a residence in the 300 block of Tuscarora Street to make an arrest shortly after midnight on Sunday.

They say police attempted to negotiate with the man and entered the residence around 5:30 a.m.

There was an interaction and the man was bitten by a police dog and was taken to hospital.

Police say they were at the residence as their investigation led them to believe a suspect in an armed robbery last Monday was there.

They arrested the 28-year-old suspect and charged him with robbery, escape lawful custody and disguise with intent.

Police allege the suspect had walked into ABC Exchange Jewelry and Cash in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Road East around 1 p.m. last Monday and left with a quantity of property.

Three investigators have been assigned to this incident by the SIU. They are investigating the actions of one officer and have designated five other officers as witnesses.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 ext. 1935. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.