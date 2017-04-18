

Busy long weekend for the Windsor police traffic enforcement unit.

Officers issued 201 tickets and 54 warnings as they were focused on aggressive driving and speeding enforcement from Thursday to Monday.

On Friday, the unit coordinated a speed enforcement blitz on E.C. Row and in a single day officers issued 55 tickets for speeding four tickets for distracted driving and seven tickets for operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

The initiative is meant to reduce aggressive and distracted driving by raising awareness about the dangers.