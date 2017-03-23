Featured
Windsor police encourage online record checks
Windsor police encourage online record checks. (Courtesy Windsor police / YouTube)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 1:38PM EDT
No need to wait in line for a police background check in Windsor.
The Windsor Police Service has created a video encouraging people to "jump the line."
This video was produced by the police force, with the help of St Clair College Students.
The service is encouraging people to not wait in line at headquarters downtown and go online for all record checks for instance police clearances.
Right now you have to go downtown during business hours to get a record checked. Now its available online, every day of the week.
You can pay online and the records will be sent to the address you provided, within two weeks.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.