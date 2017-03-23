

CTV Windsor





No need to wait in line for a police background check in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service has created a video encouraging people to "jump the line."

This video was produced by the police force, with the help of St Clair College Students.

The service is encouraging people to not wait in line at headquarters downtown and go online for all record checks for instance police clearances.

Right now you have to go downtown during business hours to get a record checked. Now its available online, every day of the week.

You can pay online and the records will be sent to the address you provided, within two weeks.