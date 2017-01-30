

CTV Windsor





A sniffing Windsor police dog is credited with bringing a man into custody.

Officers were looking for a wanted individual on Friday afternoon when he was spotted in a rear alley in the area of Moy Avenue and Riverside Drive.

After giving police the slip, officers set up a perimeter and brought in the canine Rony.

The individual was tracked to an unattached garage in the 300 block of Pierre Avenue.

After ignoring several commands to come out, Rony was sent into the building.

Rony located the hiding man, grabbed into his arm, and pulled him out where he could safely be arrested.

The 32-year-old man is facing offences including a theft in Windsor and a LaSalle break and enter.