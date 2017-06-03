Featured
Windsor Police discover vacant home on fire
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 11:18AM EDT
Windsor police are investigating arson after officers discovered a vacant home on fire early Friday morning.
Officers on patrol detected the smell of smoke in the area of Shepherd Street and Moy Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
They found at a vacant home in the 1400 Block of Gladston Avenue had been set on fire.
Fire crews attended and extinguished the fire.
Police are investigating the blaze as arson.
No one was injured in the fire. Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection to the blaze.
