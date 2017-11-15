

Some accolades for the Windsor Police Service.

Its 150th anniversary cruiser was voted "Best Dressed" police vehicle by "Blue Line", a national law enforcement magazine.

The annual "Best Dressed Police Vehicles Award" program is the only one of its kind in Canada. It showcases innovative and effective designs for police vehicle graphics and equipment packages and installation.

2018 Best Dressed category

First Place: Windsor Police Service

Second Place: Treaty Three Police Service

Third Place: Delta Police Department

Honourable mention: Sûreté du Québec

“Blue Line” says these vehicles are often the most public face of policing and should reflect their communities as well as serve as a symbol of civic pride.

The 150 anniversary cruiser, a 2017 Dodge Charger, was unveiled by Windsor police in April 2017.

It has new special features, such as rear tail lamps that read “150 Anniversary” in reflective lettering and custom 150th Anniversary badges are on the dashboard, rear trunk lid, hood and sides.

The front end is all black, resembling police vehicles from the 1930s and 1940s. The hood, roof and trunk are white, similar to cruisers in the 40s through 60s. Other features incorporate designs from the 80s to present day.

The assigned vehicle number is 6744, honouring Senior Const. John Atkinson, who was killed in the line of duty in 2006. Atkinson’s badge is also on both sides of the cruiser.