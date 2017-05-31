Featured
Windsor police conducted review of its sexual assault investigations
The Windsor Police Force has conducted a review of its own sexual assault investigations.
It follows a recent article from the Globe and Mail that reported three per cent of all assault cases investigated by the local force were unfounded or false.
Superintendent Pam Mizuno tells CTV Windsor their review found the rate of unfounded cases increased from three per cent in the report to six per cent.
The discrepancy, according to Mizuno, was due to the fact the newspaper used reports that had duplicate cases and didn’t take into account terminology used by police.
Mizuno says nearly half of all sexual assault cases in Windsor end with charges being laid. The remainder are dismissed for a variety of reasons including lack of evidence.
Police Chief Al Frederick says the review did however net 10 recommendations for how police can better deal with alleged victims of assault.
“At the end of the day, there is a victim that needs to feel believed by the police” says Frederick. “Until the evidence leads you one way or the other, the most important thing is the care for that victim.”
