

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released more information about a weekend stabbing on Curry Ave.

Officers were called to the 1400-block of Curry Ave. near Cabana Rd. W around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to respond to a call of a stabbing.

They found a male victim, in his 30’s, who sustained stab wounds during an altercation. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed there had been a group of people fighting in the middle of the street. The victim yelled at them to move along and they left the area. The group returned shortly after and a man was observed kicking and damaging the screen door of a nearby residence.

Police say the victim ran after the group and got into an altercation with one of them. During the altercation, the victim sustained the injuries.

Through the investigation, officers from the Major Crime Branch were able to identify the alleged suspect. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers attended a residence in the 1200 block of Dufferin Place and arrested the suspect without incident. He was also found to be breaching conditions to not possess any weapons and curfew conditions.

Bailey Sterling, 20, of Windsor is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, breach of probation and two counts of breach of recognizance.