Windsor police are holding several events this week to celebrate their 150th anniversary.

Police say the celebrations May 1-5, are historic for the service and the community.

Here’s a list of events:

Monday, May 1

11:15am All Saints Church, 330 City Hall Square West

Police Memorial & Appreciation Service

Tuesday, May 2

10:00am – Inspector Jason Crowley, Open Air Displays and Demonstrations at Charles Clarke Square Area. (9-2pm – 5-8pm for public)

Police vehicles will be on display along with demonstrations from Emergency Service Unit, K-9, Explosive Disposal Unit, and many others.

3:30pm – WPS 150th Anniversary Parade and Inspection. – WPS personnel (Past & Present) will begin to gather at the Riverfront Civic Terrace Plaza for a historic photograph to be taken by locally renown photographer Spike Bell. At 4:30 pm the marching parade will then commence southbound on Ouellette from Riverside Dr, east on Chatham St to WPS Hq for Inspection Ceremony –Chief Frederick and Mayor Dilkens expected to speak.

5-7pm: Community BBQ and Open Air Displays continue at Charles Clarke Square

Wednesday, May 3

10:15am – Chief Frederick will attend the Chimczuk Museum , 410 Riverside Dr E-GRAND OPENING of 150 Years of Policing Exhibit : Chief Frederick will arrive in their 1958 Chevy at 10:15am, deliver an opening address and depart in our 150th Anniversary addition police cruiser – Symbolizing our transition from past to future. S/Sgt. Ron LeClair will also be available to comment on this historical exhibit and lecture occurring at the University the next day.

5:45pm - St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Gala hosted by Charity Chix , with MC Jim Crichton

Thursday, May 4

11:15am – The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. This year Windsor is the midpoint for the county wide run which spans across Essex County. At 11:30am the Windsor portion commences a 2km run that begins on Pitt St E., adjacent to the Justice Facility, and ends at Charles Clark Square, followed by a lunch barbeque.

4:45pm Windsor Police Auxiliary Swearing-in Ceremony: 200 Chatham St East, Ontario Court of Justice Building. The induction commences at 5:00pm in courtroom #1. It is expected the ending time will be approximately 6:00pm. There are thirteen new Auxiliary Officers who will be sworn in and welcomed into our Service. Chief Frederick will speak at the event.

6:45pm – Lecture, “Stories from the Beat” - Windsor Police Service 150 years of History, presented by Marty Gervais at the University of Windsor – Faculty of Law – Moot Court, 401 Sunset Avenue. Marty Gervais and S/Sgt. Leclair will speak in regards to this event.

Friday May 5

11:00am – Dedication of the Senior Constable John Atkinson Tunnel – St. Clair College – 2000 Talbot Road West, Student Life Centre located inside the main entrance.