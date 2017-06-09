

CTV Windsor





Cyclists and motorists will be under the watchful eye of police in Windsor next week.

Windsor police and members of the Windsor Bicycling Committee will be conducting a bicycle safety and enforcement week from June 11- 17.

Police say they will be looking at specific laws that protect cyclists, such as the one metre rule, which took effect in September of 2015. The law allows cyclists more room to increase road safety. Failure to provide that space could result in a $110 fine and two demerit points against your licence.

Police will also be implementing a see and be seen campaign to educate cyclists and motorists about making conscious efforts to identify one another while on the roadways. Eye contact is said to be essential to keep both parties safe.

There’s another initiative police are reminding the public about called “Road Watch.” It’s a City of Windsor community initiative that gives residents and visitors an opportunity to formally report dangerous and aggressive drivers to police.