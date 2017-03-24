

Windsor police and Essex County OPP are teaming up for break-in investigations along the Windsor-Tecumseh border.

The Windsor police service property crimes branch has been actively investigating a number of recently reported commercial break and enters, occurring primarily in the east end of Windsor.

Officers in the unit communicated with members of the Tecumseh detachment of the Essex County OPP, who were also actively investigating similar break and enter incidents occurring in their jurisdiction, close to the east Windsor border.

Officers from both services shared intelligence and joined forces on a multijurisdictional project.

On Thursday, the Windsor police investigation identified a potential male suspect, who was spotted operating a van with a female passenger.

The van was followed as it eventually left the eastern boundary of Windsor.

Shortly after 5 a.m. the van parked near a commercial plaza located in the vicinity of Lesperance Road and E.C. Row Expressway, in the Town of Tecumseh.

Officers set up a perimeter on the plaza and notified their OPP partners.

Moments later, officers heard banging, then observed a man running from the plaza, carrying a cash register tray.

The man ran into the same parked van that had been followed. A woman was seated in the front passenger seat.

Both occupants were arrested without incident, and a cash register tray was recovered. Investigation confirmed a break and enter had occurred to a business in the area.

Robert Rockwood, 45, from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, and take auto without consent.

The passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Windsor, was released on a Promise to Appear for the charges of break and enter, and being the occupant of a motor vehicle knowing it was taken without consent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com