

CTV Windsor





Windsor police and Essex County OPP are both receiving money from the province for pilot projects hoped to improve response to sexual violence.

Windsor police are getting nearly $134,000 for a computer program to allow people to make reports online.

The service is meant to reduce barriers, allowing a victim to anonymously disclose information at a time of their choosing .

If police involvement is unwanted, resource material and counseling services will be made available.

Provincial police are receiving nearly $110,000 to create committees to provide better treatment and support to survivors of sexual violence.

Officers will also work with local high schools on ways to reach out to youth about the issue.