The Development Bank of Canada warns the country's productivity is falling behind other nations because only a small number of manufacturers are embracing digital technology.

A study by the federal crown corporation cites Windsor's AGS Automotive Systems plant as one of the 39 per cent of the factories in the province which has made the transformation.

The study's author says AGS is using more robotics to boost productivity and improve quality.

BDC chief economist Pierre Cléroux says highly automated and flexible factories now compete against low cost operations in Asia.

Cléroux says more companies are making the shift as the technology becomes more affordable and user friendly, but Canada is not leading the pack.

"We are very far from the champion - the champion being the US, Japan, Germany and South Korea,” says Cleroux. “We are about in the average and that's why we really need to improve because to be competitive in five or ten years you will need to use this technology in your manufacturing company."