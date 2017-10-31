

CTV Windsor





A Windsor pilot is thankful to share a scary tale on this Hallowe’en.

John Cundle was flying his two-seat Cessna 150 airplane back to Windsor from Waterloo last Thursday when his engine quit about 10 miles out from Sarnia.

After going through standard protocol, Cundle says he tried to restart the engine. It started up, but turned off shortly after once again.

Running out of options, Cundle initiated a mayday call..

Knowing he wouldn't reach the nearest airport, the 54-year-old pilot made an emergency landing with his plane nicknamed "Hasel"

Cundle landed the plane in a cornfield south of Lasalle Line, between Waubuno Road and Telfer Road.

St. Clair Fire Chief Walt Anderson said the pilot had climbed on top of the plane and was waving a flashlight to get the attention of emergency crews.

Cundle walked away without any injuries.

Cundle says he’s thankful for the training he received from the Windsor Flying Club.