Windsor outside workers vote in favour of new deal
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 9:50AM EST
CUPE Local 82, representing city of Windsor outside workers, officially has a new contract and by an overwhelming margin.
Workers voted 92 per cent in favour of the new four-year agreement.
CUPE says 160 workers, about half of those eligible to vote, attended the ratification meeting.
The union represents employees in parks, pollution control and public works.
Local 82 union president Rob Kolody feels the results show that members are happy with the new deal.
“We were looking for modest increases and we got them,” says Kolody. “We certainly were looking at job security. We were able to get four years of job security that was huge for our membership given the culture we're in right now.”
