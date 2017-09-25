

City of Windsor officials say flood debris collection is complete and missed homeowners should call 311.

Officials say after weeks of hard work, extra help, extra trucks and a second dump location being added, collection crews in Windsor have now completed two full passes of the city.

“We have collected more flood damaged materials than ever before,” said environmental services manager Anne Marie Albidone. “The amount is unprecedented but so too has the response been.”

The second complete pass will have collected the vast majority of materials, but there could be a few areas missed or where materials were taken to the curb after the trucks passed.

“We ask those residents whose pickups may have been missed to contact 311 between today, September 25, and Friday October 6,” said Albidone. “Two weeks should be enough time to finish this off.” 311 staff will ask residents for details on anything left behind so the proper truck can be sent for pick-up.

More than 200 millimetres of rain fell on Windsor and the surrounding areas over a 24-hour period on Aug. 29, washing out major streets and flooding more than 6,200 homes.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the significant flooding resulted in more than $124 million in insured damage, according to Catatrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.

Along with the end of citywide flood collection, the use of the temporary site on Walker Road will end soon as well. Material collected this weekend was all taken to the regular depot on Central Avenue.

Yard waste collection will resume on its regular schedule in October. Residents should check their collection calendars or call 311 for their collection day. The bulk furniture pick-up program will also resume the first week of October.

Ongoing Reminders:

City officials ask residents to ensure regular garbage follows the regular collection guidelines including weight limits and storage in hard sided containers. Only flood items that are already out in bags are exempt from the by-law.

Note: Flood damage pickup is for those who do not have a paid contractor working on their properties, as paid contractors are responsible for taking any damaged materials to the landfill.

Curbside Collection Preparation Details:

Roll carpet and padding in small bundles approximately 4’ in length.

Bundle, bag or place in pails/boxes any building materials such as pieces of drywall, baseboards.

Appliances must have doors removed or secured shut so they won’t be opened.

Collection crews will not pick up loose material. All loose items must be placed at the curb in garbage bags weighing no more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Bags should not be stacked but rather placed side by side. The hard-sided garbage container by-law will be waived for flood collection.