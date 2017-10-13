Windsor officials looking for playground input
An open house discusses playground improvements to a number of parks across Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 11:09AM EDT
The City of Windsor is seeking input from residents on how to improve a number of playgrounds.
An open house was held Thursday evening at the Caboto Club.
The city says all playground improvements will be accessible.
A number of parks across the city will benefit.
City officials discussed options, took suggestions and collected comments from taxpayers.
The city will spend $6.8 million to improve 26 parks, with Bellwood Park improvements already underway.
The parks are defined by their size - small, medium and large.