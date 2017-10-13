

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is seeking input from residents on how to improve a number of playgrounds.

An open house was held Thursday evening at the Caboto Club.

The city says all playground improvements will be accessible.

A number of parks across the city will benefit.

City officials discussed options, took suggestions and collected comments from taxpayers.

The city will spend $6.8 million to improve 26 parks, with Bellwood Park improvements already underway.

The parks are defined by their size - small, medium and large.