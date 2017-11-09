In an effort to further tackle the flooding problem, the City of Windsor is moving forward with its long awaited sewer master plan.

Council has approved spending $3.4 million to hire Dillon Consulting to do a comprehensive study of the city's entire sewer network.

Roughly, 10,000 homes were flooded after two big rain events in August of this year and in September of last year.

Dillon is being tasked to find bottlenecks in the system, while also suggesting improvements to the storm and sanitary systems.

The completed plan is due in 2019, but the city engineer says they won't have to wait that long to start upgrades.

“We will be getting quarterly updates to council with recommendations and short-term items that can be included in future capital budgets, as early as the 2019 capital budget," says Winterton.

Council is also spending $345,000 for the active transportation master plan. This deals with above ground infrastructure, such as cycling, pedestrian traffic and public transit.

The city wants to update plans like the Windsor loop to reflect today's environment.

“It will also include the connectivity to the county, Herb Gray Parkway and the new Gordie Howe bridge," says Winterton.