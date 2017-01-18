

Windsor-Essex has lost a local veteran of the Second World War.

Larry Costello passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Jan. 16. He was 92.

At the age of 16, Costello enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy, shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, according to his obituary.

He was stationed in various overseas venues during the Second World War, while serving with the Navy. He also served on transfer ships during the Korean War, and served on the H.M.C.S. Ottawa during the Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba in 1961.

He retired from military duty, with the rank of P1 Quartermaster in 1963.

Costello’s obituary says his passions were his family and his country. He advocated for veterans and their families, from ensuring that they received benefits they were entitled to, making sure that proper Military honours were carried out at the time of their passing.

Visitation will be at Windsor Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 7-9 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 20 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

A Veteran's Funeral Service under the Auspices of the Windsor Veteran's Memorial Committee will take place on Jan. 21 at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.