Featured
Windsor motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
A 26-year-old man was injured after a crash in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Arms Bumanlag / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 9:33AM EDT
A 26-year-old Windsor man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.
Windsor police say it took place in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Avenue near Norfolk Street around 11 p.m.
Officers say the driver was launched into the air and hit a parked vehicle. He was taken to hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.