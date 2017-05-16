

A Windsor mom who won $100,000 plans to put it towards a new house.

Amanda Macko is celebrating winning the top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.



“One of my friends enjoys playing this game so I decided to give it a try,” said Macko while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she picked up her winnings. “I bought four tickets and scratched all four. I didn’t think I won anything but still decided to scan my tickets in the ticket checker.”



Macko won $5 and used that money to purchase the last Instant Crossword Tripler ticket left in the tray.

“I scratched my ticket later that day. I stared in disbelief and outlined every single word to be sure. I returned to the store right away, used the ticket checker and then I told the retailer, ‘I think the ticket checker is broken.’ It didn’t seem real.”



The retailer fed Macko’s ticket into the terminal.

“The entire machine froze. OLG called the store to speak with me and here I am. I told my mom right away. She didn’t believe me until I sent her a photo of the ticket.”



Plans are underway for her money.

“I am a single mom who happily works two jobs to support myself and my wonderful little girl. This win means we get a house of our own. I can’t wait to make a down payment. Winning the lottery is the best feeling in the world, besides being a mom of course!” said Amanda.



Instant Crossword Tripler is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.70.



The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.