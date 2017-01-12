Featured
Windsor mom wears Chewbacca mask during labour
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:49PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:42PM EST
Windsor has its very own Chewbacca mom.
Katie Curtis, 32, posted an 11-second video of herself wearing a Chewbacca mask that she wore briefly during her 21-hour labour at Windsor Regional Hospital.
You can view the video on her Facebook page here. https://www.facebook.com/katie.stricker1
The mask was a Christmas gift from her brother, because of a previous video of the original Chewbacca mom, who's video went viral last May.
“I thought it was the best, so hilarious,” says Curtis.
Curtis packed the Chewbacca mask, in the hopes laughter might speed up delivery, since little Jayden was overdue.
With the video captured, Curtis put it on Facebook. A friend liked it so much and asked to post it publicly. That's when things got interesting.
“I have a million views now, I guess,” says Curtis.
And the calls are coming in. Germany, Taiwan, American networks, the Today Show, Good Morning America.
It’s all a little bit overwhelming, for a first-time mom who's already got her hands full.
Figuring out life with a baby who is eight days old, but Curtis is taking it in stride.
“It’s a great story to tell Jayden when she grows, she's causing a stir, already,” she says.
Photos
Katie Curtis cuddles with her newborn daughter Jayden in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor Regional Hospital CEO calling for more funding for overflow beds
- MTO lays charges after flying truck wheel injures Windsor driver
- Caught on cam: Suspect kicks side mirrors of parked vehicles
- Story Book Early Learning Centre finds new home after fire
- Windsor police seek missing guns and ammunition after break-in
Windsor Weather Change city
0 °COvercastMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10