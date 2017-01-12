

CTV Windsor





Windsor has its very own Chewbacca mom.

Katie Curtis, 32, posted an 11-second video of herself wearing a Chewbacca mask that she wore briefly during her 21-hour labour at Windsor Regional Hospital.

You can view the video on her Facebook page here. https://www.facebook.com/katie.stricker1

The mask was a Christmas gift from her brother, because of a previous video of the original Chewbacca mom, who's video went viral last May.

“I thought it was the best, so hilarious,” says Curtis.

Curtis packed the Chewbacca mask, in the hopes laughter might speed up delivery, since little Jayden was overdue.

With the video captured, Curtis put it on Facebook. A friend liked it so much and asked to post it publicly. That's when things got interesting.

“I have a million views now, I guess,” says Curtis.

And the calls are coming in. Germany, Taiwan, American networks, the Today Show, Good Morning America.

It’s all a little bit overwhelming, for a first-time mom who's already got her hands full.

Figuring out life with a baby who is eight days old, but Curtis is taking it in stride.

“It’s a great story to tell Jayden when she grows, she's causing a stir, already,” she says.