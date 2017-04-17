

CTV Windsor





The president of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association is back at his post.

Dean Lapierre returned to the job earlier this month after he was suspended until the end of the 2016-17 season for a comment he made on Facebook over the U.S presidential inauguration weekend in response to recent Women’s marches in the U.S.

Lapierre tells CTV Windsor he is now a rehabilitated leader.

“If I could go back, I wouldn't have posted that tweet that got this all going or even some of the Facebook posts” says Lapierre. “Looking back now, ya I probably shouldn't have did what I did.”

Lapierre will gather his board for their annual general meeting on Tuesday but they won’t be alone.

A protest is being planned outside at Average Joe's at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Some of the women involved in that march in the U.S are expected to attend as well as members of Windsor's labour community.

Lapierre has had over two months to reflect on his actions and has since deleted his Facebook account. He is now trying to focus on the lessons learned from the incident.

“We're looking at doing something that's going to help educate all of our members, our coaches and board members” says Lapierre. “More or less an awareness program for social media because hopefully other people can learn from my mistake.”

Lapierre adds he wants a chance to redeem himself.

“I just hope that people let me move forward from this. I did the crime and did the time as they say. I wanna move forward and prove to everybody that i can still be a good president” says Lapierre.