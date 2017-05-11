

CTV Windsor





A mine rescue team from K + S Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine is participating in an emergency response competition.

They join mine rescue teams in seven districts across Ontario, testing their emergency response knowledge and skills in the District Mine Rescue Competitions Thursday.

Three teams and equipment technicians from Southern District are competing at the Adie Knox Herman Arena, at 1551 Wyandotte St. W., in Windsor.

The Windsor Salt team will face last year’s provincial champions from Compass Minerals in Goderich, and the Canadian Gypsum Company, Hagersville Mine team.

The competition organized by Ontario Mine Rescue, a part of Workplace Safety North, will test the teams’ knowledge, firefighting skills, first aid response, use of emergency equipment and decision-making ability under stress in a simulated underground emergency.

The winner of each district competition will compete in the 2017 Provincial Competition, June 7-9, at Compass Minerals Goderich Mine in Goderich.

Mine rescue competitions, which started in Ontario in 1950, are as much intensive learning opportunities as a chance to test emergency response capabilities. The competitions ensure that mine rescue volunteers across the province are trained to the same high standards.