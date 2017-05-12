Featured
Windsor man wins $1 million in Lotto 6/49 draw
Raymond Jido of Windsor with his $1-million cheque. (Courtesy OLG)
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 10:41AM EDT
A new car and a family trip are some of the plans of Windsor’s newest millionaire.
Raymond Jido won the guaranteed $1-million prize from the March 15, 2017 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Plans are underway for Raymond’s windfall.
“With this prize, I will be mortgage free. I might buy a new car for myself and maybe go on a family trip somewhere,” he said. “We haven’t decided anything yet but it is in our future. Winning the lottery gives me financial freedom and it means my retirement is set. I may even retire.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Sam’s Wings Variety on Forest Glade Drive in Windsor.
