A new car and a family trip are some of the plans of Windsor’s newest millionaire.

Raymond Jido won the guaranteed $1-million prize from the March 15, 2017 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Plans are underway for Raymond’s windfall.

“With this prize, I will be mortgage free. I might buy a new car for myself and maybe go on a family trip somewhere,” he said. “We haven’t decided anything yet but it is in our future. Winning the lottery gives me financial freedom and it means my retirement is set. I may even retire.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Sam’s Wings Variety on Forest Glade Drive in Windsor.