A Windsor man has been sentenced to six years in prison for choking his friend to death.

Jordan Ganovicheff, 33, looked at the family of David Lattimer and apologized for his actions calling it a tragic accident.

Ganovicheff was charged with second degree murder, but he pleaded guilty to manslaughter during the preliminary hearing and Justice Marietta Roberts granted him leniency, sentencing him to six years in prison.

His defence lawyer Elizabeth Craig tells CTV News this is a sad day all around. Craig had asked for the sentence to be between three and eight years, while crown attorney Bryan Pillon asked for five to eight YEARS.

Court heard on Dec. 3, 2016, Ganovicheff and the 35-year-old Lattimer were smoking crystal meth inside an apartment at 810 Ouellette Avenue.

A fight broke out, when Ganovicheff realized Lattimer had stolen a truck from his girlfriend's father, Ganovicheff put Lattimer in a head lock, while the girlfriend called 911.

By the time police and EMS arrived, Lattimer wasn't responding. He later died in hospital.

Wednesday in court, Ganovicheff turned to Lattimers' family and apologized for his actions. He said “I comprehend the damage I have caused. I will never forgive myself.”

After the sentencing, members of the Lattimer family told CTV News they accept the apology, but still believe the sentence is too light.

Ganovicheff has been in jail for almost a year now, so with credit for time already served, he has to serve another four and a half years in prison.



