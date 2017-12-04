

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 15 years, related to the death of his former girlfriend’s mom.

Richard Scott Raymond, 28, pleaded guilty to second degree murder of Carol Shaw, 49, at a Bruce Avenue apartment on Feb. 23, 2015.

Raymond was previously charged with first degree murder and aggravated sexual assault.

Police said Shaw died of restricted blood flow and blunt force trauma.