A Windsor man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for manslaughter related to the death of Amir Hayat Malik.

Colin Chrisjohnpleaded guilty in August to the 2015 death of Malik. The 32-year-old died as a result of blood loss from severe trauma to his body.

With time already served, Chrisjohn will spend another 6.5 years in prison.

Chrisjohn and Malik were friends and they had been drinking together on the night of the murder.

Chrisjohn didn't call 911 to help Malik, but instead dragged his body to the alley where it was found.

Malik suffered 16 stab wounds, a fractured jaw and 38 blunt force wounds like bruises and cuts to his head, neck and torso.

The Crown asked for eight to nine years in prison, while the defence asked for four to 10 years.