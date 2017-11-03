

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man, convicted of dozens of child porn-related offences, has been designated a dangerous offender.

Daniel Nickolson, 51, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by Justice Bruce Thomas in Windsor Superior Court Friday.

Nickolson was found guilty last September of 53 charges including extortion, luring and making child pornography.

He was initially charged with 89 offences when members of the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit raided a home on Turner Road in 2014. Police say they discovered photos, videos and chat messaging data involving youth under the age of 16 – including a 14-year-old who lived in Dallas, Texas.

Eighteen of the charges were dismissed, 14 were stayed and four were withdrawn at the onset of the trial.

The crown was seeking 15 to 17 years in prison. The defence had asked for a six to nine year sentence, followed by a long term supervision order.

"It wasn't necessarily a surprise but we were hoping for a better outcome" says Nickolson’s defence lawyer Andrew Telford-Keogh.

“Justice Thomas followed the law which he is bound to do, and carefully considered all of the evidence” says Assistant crown attorney Lisa Defoe.

Nickolson was convicted of several similar charges dating back to 1983.

Before handing down his sentence, Justice Thomas told the court: "I find his record to be aggravating."

Nickolson has already served 41 months at the Southwest Detention Centre. He now has a period of five years and 11 months remaining to serve before he is released from prison.

Upon his release, Nickolson will have to follow a ten-year supervision order where he is prohibited from using the internet, having communication with children under the age of 16, and he can't be seen near schools and parks.

Defoe says Nickolson will have resources made available to him while in jail and upon his release to assist in his recovery, if he chooses to do so.

Justice Thomas also recommended Nickolson take medication to reduce his sex drive.