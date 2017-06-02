

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man is recovering from hypothermia after his canoe capsized in Georgian Bay.

The OPP on the Bruce Peninsula as well as emergency officials and a Joint Rescue team from Trenton were dispatched to the Grotto near Tobermory around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

They received a report that two men in a canoe fell into the water.

One man, a 25-year-old from Windsor, swam to shore and was treated in hospital for hypothermia. He has since been released.

But the search continues for the other man, who is from Australia.

Police say both men were not wearing life jackets.