Windsor man receives Governor General's award
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 12:10PM EST
A local man has been honoured for his charity work in Windsor.
Dennis Sauve, director of Windsor Lifeline Outreach was given a medal for volunteerism from the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada for his work in the community.
He received the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers on Thursday at a ceremony in London.
Sauve manages the food bank and the clothing distribution centre in Windsor, helping approximately 600 families in the area each month.
He also volunteers internationally to help with natural disasters.
