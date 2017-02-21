

CTV Windsor





A 31-year-old Windsor man has pleaded not guilty to five charges in relation to a fatal collision that killed a LaSalle woman.

On April 4, 2014 the crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Katie Robson.

Her SUV was struck by another vehicle on Lauzon Road.

Today in Superior Court, Kyle Colthurst pleaded not guilty to five charges, including dangerous driving causing death, failing to remain at an accident and failing to provide a breath sample to police.

Colthurst's defence lawyer Brian Dube has started the trial with a charter application, arguing his client rights were violated when police failed to let him talk to a lawyer when they detained him for questioning.

Colthurst was arrested about three blocks from the accident scene. His vehicle was heavily damaged and he told police someone had "side-swiped" him.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.