A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder related to the death of a woman at a Bruce Avenue apartment in 2015.

Richard Scott Raymond was previously charged with first degree murder and aggravated sexual assault.

Carol Shaw, 49, was killed in an apartment at 475 Bruce Avenue on Feb. 23, 2015, say police.

Outside the court on Monday, Shaw's sister said this brings no relief to the family.

"Nothing will bring my sister back," her sister said.

Police arrested a man who was 26 years old at the time and was also present in the apartment unit.

Officers said the woman had “obvious trauma” to her body.