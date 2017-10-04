

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, should discover his fate next month.

Jordan Ganovicheff was originally charged with first degree after another man was discovered without vital signs at an apartment building on Ouellette Avenue in December 2016.

Police were first on the scene and tried to resuscitate the 35-year-old.

He was rushed to hospital, but later was pronounced dead.

Ganovicheff is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 29 after pleading to the lesser charge in provincial court on Tuesday.