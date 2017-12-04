Windsor man pleads guilty in Walkerville shooting
Police guns are drawn as officers investigate a shooting on Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 22, 2016. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 6:43PM EST
A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after a shooting in Walkerville last summer.
Kyle Allen Williston, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and ammunition, intent to endanger life and possession of a loaded firearm without a certificate.
The charges stem from a drug-related shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Tim Hortons on Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East on June 22, 2016.
A man was shot in the abdomen and required emergency surgery.
Williston was arrested a day after the shooting and police recovered a handgun.
Williston was originally facing 13 charges, including attempted murder.
A young woman was also charged with being an accessory and three firearm offences, but those charges were withdrawn in April.
Williston is scheduled to be sentenced in February.