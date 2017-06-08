

CTV Windsor





A suspect in a tense manhunt a year ago in Windsor has pleaded guilty.

30-year-old Richard Anthony Wallace pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges including possession of a shotgun, intentionally discharging a firearm and uttering threats.

In June of last year, Wallace shot at a vehicle on Grandview Boulevard in east Windsor, prompting police to warn people to stay away from the area between Pillette, Riverside Drive and South National Street.

Later that morning, Wallace was seen walking with a long gun at his side.

Police later arrested him at a Pillette Road home.

AM800's Teresinha Medeiros was in the courtroom as officials heard it was Wallace's birthday and he had been drinking and doesn't remember a lot of what happened.

Wallace will be sentenced next month.