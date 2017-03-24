Featured
Windsor man pleads guilty in impaired driving trial
An SUV involved in a fatal collision on Lauzon Parkway in Windsor, Ont. sits on its roof early Friday, April 4, 2014. (Chris Campbell/ CTV Windsor)
A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to two out of the four charges he’s facing in his impaired driving trial on Friday.
Calvin Crosby, 25, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.
On Thursday, Justice Stephen Rogin ruled blood and breath samples would not be excluded.
Crosby was the driver of an SUV in April 2014 that collided with a sedan on Lauzon Road, claiming the life of 20-year-old Katie Robson.
